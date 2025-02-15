top
protest cheer
Indybay
San Francisco U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Racial Justice

Stop The Mass Deportations! SF ICE Office-The Real Threat is the Capitalist & Fascist Gov

March 1 Action Against ICE & Mass Deportations
original image (612x792)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
(ICE office)
630 Sansome St., bet. Washington & Jackson, SF
A Day of Action!
Stop The Mass Deportations - San Francisco ICE
The Real Threat Is The Capitalist and Fascist Governments In The US & Around The World

A Day of Action
Saturday, March 1, 2025
11:00 AM
At: US Appraisers Building (ICE office)
630 Sansome St., bet. Washington & Jackson, SF

The implementation of mass deportations by the Trump government is an attack on the entire working class of the United States. The scapegoating of immigrants and migrants is nothing new.

Although immigrants built the US and are critical to entire industries like agriculture, food processing, construction and healthcare, these immigrants have been blamed for the economic crisis by the racist Trump and his fascist supporters.

They are also militarizing the police and setting up fascist gangs and thugs to terrorized immigrant workers and others including supporters of Palestine and other political activists. This is a war on the working class.

Project 2025, a fascist plan, proposes a massive bracero program to drive immigrants out of the US, and then bring them back as indentured workers or slave labor.

These attacks are also an attack on our unions around the world. The terror against immigrant workers will be used to bust unions and stop the unionization of the entire working class as the capitalists’ pit worker against worker to benefit the union busters. The bosses want slave labor and are using ICE to terrorize immigrant workers so they won't stand up for their rights.

The large mass migration of immigrants and migrants in the last 30 years is also a direct result of US imperialists interventions in Palestine, Iraq, Syria and Libya, and economic sanctions by the US against countries around the world.

These US driven wars have driven millions of people to become migrants and have left their own countries to go to Europe, the US and other countries around the world.

They are now being blamed by racists and fascists in these countries for the cause of the global economic crisis.

Workers and unions around the world must unite in global action to defend immigrants and against the witch hunts that capitalist governments are launching.

We need a united front to defend these immigrants and mass actions including general strikes to stop it.

United We Stand, Divided We Fall, No Borders For The Working Class
Hands Off Immigrants & Migrants Around the World
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All

Initiated by: United Front Committee for A Labor Party (ufclp.org)
Endorsed by: Revolutionary Workers Front, Mothers On The March
For info: info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 15, 2025 10:09AM
§Action In Turkey Potesting Attacks By Billionaires On Immigrants
by UFCLP
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 10:09AM
Rally In Turkey Against Attacks On Immigrants In US & Around The World
original image (1600x1204)
On February 8, 2025 and global day of action took place against the attacks on immigrants in the US and around the world. In Turkey rallies were held at the US embassy in solidarity with actions in the US
http://www.ufclp.org
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
