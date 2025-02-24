A Presidential Lawbreaking Spree: Dangers of Trump & Unelected Elon Musk w/ Brennan Center

Date:

Monday, February 24, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Brennan Center for Justice

Location Details:

Monday, February 24, 2025, noon - 1 PM PT (3 – 4 PM ET)



Virtual Event



Donald Trump’s first weeks in office have been marked by disregard for the rule of law. He has fired government officials, cut off payments, locked employees out of their offices, and directed prosecutors not to enforce a major anticorruption law, in most cases without legal authority. And he appears to have delegated a large swath of executive power to his unelected patron, Elon Musk.



Courts have responded, issuing a slew of orders demanding that the new administration comply with federal law and the Constitution — just like every other president and, indeed, every person is required to do.



The Brennan Center is uniquely positioned to provide vital context and expertise during this period of upheaval. While no one can be totally sure what will happen next during these extraordinary times, our lawyers and policy advocates can tell you what should happen next, according to the laws of the United States.



Join us on Monday, February 24, at 3 p.m. for a conversation with Brennan Center experts about what’s happening to our democracy and how you can play your part in defending the rule of law.



Speakers:



--Elizabeth Goitein, Director, Brennan Center Liberty and National Security Program



--Sean Morales-Doyle, Director, Brennan Center Voting Rights Program



--Daniel Weiner, Director, Brennan Center Elections and Government Program



--Barton Gellman, Senior Adviser, Brennan Center



--Moderator: Michael Waldman, President and CEO, Brennan Center



