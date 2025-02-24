From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Presidential Lawbreaking Spree: Dangers of Trump & Unelected Elon Musk w/ Brennan Center
Date:
Monday, February 24, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Brennan Center for Justice
Location Details:
Virtual: https://www.brennancenter.org/events/presidential-lawbreaking-spree
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBrennanCenter
Monday, February 24, 2025, noon - 1 PM PT (3 – 4 PM ET)
Virtual Event
Donald Trump’s first weeks in office have been marked by disregard for the rule of law. He has fired government officials, cut off payments, locked employees out of their offices, and directed prosecutors not to enforce a major anticorruption law, in most cases without legal authority. And he appears to have delegated a large swath of executive power to his unelected patron, Elon Musk.
Courts have responded, issuing a slew of orders demanding that the new administration comply with federal law and the Constitution — just like every other president and, indeed, every person is required to do.
The Brennan Center is uniquely positioned to provide vital context and expertise during this period of upheaval. While no one can be totally sure what will happen next during these extraordinary times, our lawyers and policy advocates can tell you what should happen next, according to the laws of the United States.
Join us on Monday, February 24, at 3 p.m. for a conversation with Brennan Center experts about what’s happening to our democracy and how you can play your part in defending the rule of law.
Speakers:
--Elizabeth Goitein, Director, Brennan Center Liberty and National Security Program
--Sean Morales-Doyle, Director, Brennan Center Voting Rights Program
--Daniel Weiner, Director, Brennan Center Elections and Government Program
--Barton Gellman, Senior Adviser, Brennan Center
--Moderator: Michael Waldman, President and CEO, Brennan Center
For more information: https://www.brennancenter.org/events/presi...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 15, 2025 9:26AM
