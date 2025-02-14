top
Havasupai Tribe -- Navajo Nation Disregarded Guardians of the Land with Uranium Agreement

by Brenda Norrell
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 10:00PM
The Havasupai Tribe said the Navajo Nation has disregarded the aboriginal people who live on the land, and failed to consult them before entering into a dangerous agreement with Energy Fuels for radioactive uranium hauling. There are two trucks now each weekday, traveling at high rates of speed, each carrying 24 tons of radioactive matter that is only covered with tie-down tarps from the Grand Canyon to the uranium mill in Utah.
original image (1134x1512)
"Shame on Energy Fuels Resources and those who were not brave enough to do what is right." -- Havasupai Tribe.

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Feb. 14, 2025

The Havasupai Tribe said the Navajo Nation has disregarded the aboriginal people who live on the land, and failed to consult them before entering into a dangerous agreement with Energy Fuels for radioactive uranium hauling. There are two trucks now each weekday, traveling at high rates of speed, each carrying 24 tons of radioactive matter that is only covered with tie-down tarps from the Grand Canyon to the uranium mill in Utah.

Havasupai are Guardians of the Grand Canyon and have opposed uranium mining since time immemorial to protect their land and water for their future, the Havasupai Tribe said today.

"We are deeply disappointed in Energy Fuels Resources, Inc., and the Navajo Nation for not including us in their discussions that ultimately led to the dangerous decision to allow hauling of radioactive material across our aboriginal lands," the Havasupai Tribe said.

"The Navajo Tribe is not the only tribe or community affected by this activity."

"Our culture and traditions originate here and are knit together with who we are as individual tribal members and as a tribe."

"Shame on Energy Fuels Resources and those who were not brave enough to do what is right."

Read the Havasupai Tribe's statement at Censored News

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/02/havasupai-tribe-deeply-disappointed-in.html

Top photo courtesy Havasupai Tribe
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/02/hav...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 10:00PM
Energy Fuels Pinyon Plain uranium mine is a threat to the aquifer, and sprays radioactive dust over medicine plants, as it destroys the ancestral homeland of Havasupai in what is known as the Grand Canyon.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/02/hav...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 10:00PM
e-pinyon-plain-canyon-mine-uranium-haul-route-2024__2_.jpg
The deadly haul route passes homes of Havasupai, Paiute, Hualapai, Dine' (Navajo) and Hopi in Arizona before trucks dump the radioactive loads in the White Mesa Ute community in Utah. The radioactive trucks are passing through the City of Flagstaff.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/02/hav...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 10:00PM
screenshot_2025-02-12_9.29.51_am.png
The Havasupai Tribe said Energy Fuels clearly has no regard for others, and is acting out of its own self interest. "Energy Fuels Resources, Inc. trucks, covered with tie-down tarps, traveling at 65 miles per hour, are making their way across our aboriginal lands, the State of Arizona and the Navajo Nation, once again disregarding the health risk and dangerous implications of uranium mining."
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/02/hav...
