"Shame on Energy Fuels Resources and those who were not brave enough to do what is right." -- Havasupai Tribe.By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Feb. 14, 2025The Havasupai Tribe said the Navajo Nation has disregarded the aboriginal people who live on the land, and failed to consult them before entering into a dangerous agreement with Energy Fuels for radioactive uranium hauling. There are two trucks now each weekday, traveling at high rates of speed, each carrying 24 tons of radioactive matter that is only covered with tie-down tarps from the Grand Canyon to the uranium mill in Utah.Havasupai are Guardians of the Grand Canyon and have opposed uranium mining since time immemorial to protect their land and water for their future, the Havasupai Tribe said today."We are deeply disappointed in Energy Fuels Resources, Inc., and the Navajo Nation for not including us in their discussions that ultimately led to the dangerous decision to allow hauling of radioactive material across our aboriginal lands," the Havasupai Tribe said."The Navajo Tribe is not the only tribe or community affected by this activity.""Our culture and traditions originate here and are knit together with who we are as individual tribal members and as a tribe.""Shame on Energy Fuels Resources and those who were not brave enough to do what is right."Read the Havasupai Tribe's statement at Censored NewsTop photo courtesy Havasupai Tribe