Lessons from Anti-Apartheid Struggles: Past and Present

Date:

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

AFSC

Location Details:

From the United States to South Africa to Palestine, anti-apartheid movements have mobilized communities to rise up against legal systems of racial injustice and oppression. Join us for a conversation with anti-apartheid activists and liberation theologians Rev. Wendell Griffen, Rev. Dr. Allan Boesak, and Palestinian activist Ms. Shadia Qubti about the contours of apartheid across countries, how anti-apartheid movements can learn from one another, and how we can continue to build international solidarity to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes against the Palestinian people like we do other apartheid regimes.