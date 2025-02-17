National "Not My President's Day" Protest

Date:

Monday, February 17, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

50501 Movement

Location Details:

URGENT: CALL TO ACTION



The current administration has clarified that it cares more about profit than people. We as a collective refuse to stand by as they continue to undermine the dignity of our communities. We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People.



We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject the idea that any person’s worth is less than another’s. Together, we are a force for change.



50501 is not just a movement—it’s a national call for justice that’s already making waves. You’ve proven that already. Now, we need you to show up again—for each other, our communities, and a better world.



On February 5th, you showed up for your community in the thousands—and we need you now more than ever. The movement is not over. We are just getting started. On February 17th, 2025, we will unite for the National Not My President’s Day day of action, and we need YOU to be there. We’re asking you again to gather and protest or participate in other ways for our day of action.



What is a “day of action”? It’s a call to resistance. We are asking YOU to take 5 steps of resistance on this day. Whether it’s:



* Attend/ Organize a protest

* Strategize with other local organizers

* Inundate your representatives with calls and emails

* Take a moment of self-care in solidarity - your joy is resistance.



Every small act contributes to a powerful collective movement.



The time for action is now. Join us on February 17th, and let’s make history together.



This is our moment. Let’s rise together.