From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
National "Not My President's Day" Protest
Date:
Monday, February 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Movement
Location Details:
State Capitals, City Halls, etc., across the nation. Find an event near you: https://events.pol-rev.com/
URGENT: CALL TO ACTION
The current administration has clarified that it cares more about profit than people. We as a collective refuse to stand by as they continue to undermine the dignity of our communities. We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People.
We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject the idea that any person’s worth is less than another’s. Together, we are a force for change.
50501 is not just a movement—it’s a national call for justice that’s already making waves. You’ve proven that already. Now, we need you to show up again—for each other, our communities, and a better world.
On February 5th, you showed up for your community in the thousands—and we need you now more than ever. The movement is not over. We are just getting started. On February 17th, 2025, we will unite for the National Not My President’s Day day of action, and we need YOU to be there. We’re asking you again to gather and protest or participate in other ways for our day of action.
What is a “day of action”? It’s a call to resistance. We are asking YOU to take 5 steps of resistance on this day. Whether it’s:
* Attend/ Organize a protest
* Strategize with other local organizers
* Inundate your representatives with calls and emails
* Take a moment of self-care in solidarity - your joy is resistance.
Every small act contributes to a powerful collective movement.
The time for action is now. Join us on February 17th, and let’s make history together.
This is our moment. Let’s rise together.
The current administration has clarified that it cares more about profit than people. We as a collective refuse to stand by as they continue to undermine the dignity of our communities. We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People.
We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject the idea that any person’s worth is less than another’s. Together, we are a force for change.
50501 is not just a movement—it’s a national call for justice that’s already making waves. You’ve proven that already. Now, we need you to show up again—for each other, our communities, and a better world.
On February 5th, you showed up for your community in the thousands—and we need you now more than ever. The movement is not over. We are just getting started. On February 17th, 2025, we will unite for the National Not My President’s Day day of action, and we need YOU to be there. We’re asking you again to gather and protest or participate in other ways for our day of action.
What is a “day of action”? It’s a call to resistance. We are asking YOU to take 5 steps of resistance on this day. Whether it’s:
* Attend/ Organize a protest
* Strategize with other local organizers
* Inundate your representatives with calls and emails
* Take a moment of self-care in solidarity - your joy is resistance.
Every small act contributes to a powerful collective movement.
The time for action is now. Join us on February 17th, and let’s make history together.
This is our moment. Let’s rise together.
For more information: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 14, 2025 6:20PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network