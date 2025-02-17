Santa Cruz: Not My President's Day Protest

Date:

Monday, February 17, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Santa Cruz County

Location Details:

County Courthouse Steps on Water Street, Santa Cruz

PROTEST! WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER!



Join Together with ISCC on Monday, Feb 17 to participate in the National PROTEST “Not My President’s Day” at the Santa Cruz County Courthouse Steps at Noon!



The grassroots organizations 50501 Movement and Political Revolution are partnering to organize a nationwide day of action on February 17—Presidents' Day—under the banner "Not My President's Day." The event, set to take place in all 50 states, is aimed at opposing policies enacted by President Donald Trump since his return to the White House.