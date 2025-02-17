From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz: Not My President's Day Protest
Date:
Monday, February 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
County Courthouse Steps on Water Street, Santa Cruz
PROTEST! WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER!
Join Together with ISCC on Monday, Feb 17 to participate in the National PROTEST “Not My President’s Day” at the Santa Cruz County Courthouse Steps at Noon!
The grassroots organizations 50501 Movement and Political Revolution are partnering to organize a nationwide day of action on February 17—Presidents' Day—under the banner "Not My President's Day." The event, set to take place in all 50 states, is aimed at opposing policies enacted by President Donald Trump since his return to the White House.
Join Together with ISCC on Monday, Feb 17 to participate in the National PROTEST “Not My President’s Day” at the Santa Cruz County Courthouse Steps at Noon!
The grassroots organizations 50501 Movement and Political Revolution are partnering to organize a nationwide day of action on February 17—Presidents' Day—under the banner "Not My President's Day." The event, set to take place in all 50 states, is aimed at opposing policies enacted by President Donald Trump since his return to the White House.
For more information: https://mailchi.mp/indivisiblesantacruzcou...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 14, 2025 6:07PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network