San Francisco U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

OSHA, Whistleblowers, Inspector Generals, Corruption & Capitalism with Dr. Darrell Whitman

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 4:56PM
Darrell Whitman, was a Federal OHSA investigator with the Whistleblower Protection Program. He was investigating whether workers were being retaliated for making health and safety complaints including Michael Madry, a whistleblower at Air America who reported that they were falsifying testing at Hunters Point Shipyard. He was fired and Whitman did an investigation and determination that he had been fired for making health and safety complaints. Whitman and other OSHA investigators were also fired for doing their job and he began a struggle against the corruption and capture of OSHA and other regulatory agencies.
Darrell Whitman Spoke At A Rally At The Federal Building Against His Firing
original image (800x600)
The growing number of derailments, airline wrecks, chemical explosions and environmental disasters in the US are what OSHA, EPA and other government agencies are supposed to prevent. Dr. Darrel Whitman was an investigator and lawyer with the OSHA's Whistleblower Protection Program who found out that the agency he worked with which was supposed to protect health and safety had been captured by the corporations. Whistleblowers were retaliated against for raising health and safety issues and Whitman and 3 other lawyers in OSHA Region 9 were also retaliated against. In his struggle to defend himself and other whistleblowers he discovered that OSHA and the Department of Labor including the Secretary Tom Perez were actually colluding with the corporations to prevent justice for health and safety whistleblowers and that Inspector Generals at many other Federal Agencies had been captured as well.

Whitman also talks about the role of the Inspector Generals and what their role is in covering up corruption.

He talks about this history and the present reality in an interview he did on 2/5/25.

Additional Media:

Corporate Capture & Systemic Corruption With Lawyer & Fired SF OSHA Investigator Darrell Whitman
https://youtu.be/UK6eeeUxunY

The Corporate Capture Of OSHA & US Government Corruption Cover-up With OSHA Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://youtu.be/9bdNcG0hnY8

On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/9ZL9cSolNFw

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

Federal OSHA lawyer Whitman Exposes Failure To Defend Whistleblowers and Corruption Cover-up
https://youtu.be/x3PTf6F887Q

OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s

The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI

Whitman On Culture Of Corruption At OSHA
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-15-18-darrell-whitman-osc-culture-of-corruption-gap-the-democrats

OSHA Investigator Darrell Whitman On Tom Devine, Tom Perez and OSC Corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww7-13-18-darrell-whitman-osha-tom-devine-tom-perez-and-osc-corruption

Wells Fargo Targets Whistleblowers Exposing Bank Fraud & US Government Helps Wells Fargo
https://www.financial-planning.com/news/labor-department-wells-fargo-fake-account-whistleblowers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY

Hunters Point Shipyard Test Falsifications
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-11-18-peer-jeff-ruch-on-the-1-billion-hunters-point-shipyard-test-falsifications

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/LiOU65lU1Qs
§DOL Secretary Tom Perez Covered Up Illegal Firings Of OSHA Workers
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 4:56PM
sm_perez_and_osha_crook.jpg
original image (980x551)
The Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez who later became chair of the Democratic Party conspired to prevent an investigation of the illegal firing of OSHA investigator Darrell Whitman. He covered up the corporate capture of OSHA
https://youtu.be/LiOU65lU1Qs
§Hunters Point Workers Clean Up Workers Were Contaminated & Poisoned
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 4:56PM
hunters_point_construction_worker_shovel.jpeg
Workers that were involved in removing the contamination of radioactive material from Hunters Point were themselves contaminated and lacked protection from the dangerous materials. There was also no oversight by CA OSHA run by Brown and Newsom.
https://youtu.be/LiOU65lU1Qs
§UCSF Animal Facility Are Being Sickened by Radioactive & Toxin Material
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 4:56PM
ucsf_animal_facility.jpeg
The UCSF management and Regents have covered up the contamination and sickening of workers at the UCSF Animal facility located next to the SF Police Training facility where people were being sickened by the radioactive material.
https://youtu.be/LiOU65lU1Qs
§San Francisco Democrats Pushed Privatization Of Hunters Point & Treasure Island For Condos
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 4:56PM
sm_pelosi__brown__feinstein_navy.jpg
original image (920x649)
San Francisco Democrats Willie Brown, Diane Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi pushed to transfer Hunters Point and Treasure Island to the City for the development by Lennar of condos on the radioactive dump site. Pelosi's cousin worked for Lennar in government relations.
https://youtu.be/LiOU65lU1Qs
§Boeing Bosses Covered Up The Criminal Negligence That Caused A Crash In Ehtiopia
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 14, 2025 4:56PM
boeing_ethiopia_crash.jpg
As a result of deregulation and the capture of OSHA by Boeing they allowed the introduction of planes without proper safety protection which led to the murder of hundreds of people. No Boeing executives have gone to prison for criminal negligence and covering up the causes of the crash.
https://youtu.be/LiOU65lU1Qs
