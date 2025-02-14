Darrell Whitman, was a Federal OHSA investigator with the Whistleblower Protection Program. He was investigating whether workers were being retaliated for making health and safety complaints including Michael Madry, a whistleblower at Air America who reported that they were falsifying testing at Hunters Point Shipyard. He was fired and Whitman did an investigation and determination that he had been fired for making health and safety complaints. Whitman and other OSHA investigators were also fired for doing their job and he began a struggle against the corruption and capture of OSHA and other regulatory agencies.

The growing number of derailments, airline wrecks, chemical explosions and environmental disasters in the US are what OSHA, EPA and other government agencies are supposed to prevent. Dr. Darrel Whitman was an investigator and lawyer with the OSHA's Whistleblower Protection Program who found out that the agency he worked with which was supposed to protect health and safety had been captured by the corporations. Whistleblowers were retaliated against for raising health and safety issues and Whitman and 3 other lawyers in OSHA Region 9 were also retaliated against. In his struggle to defend himself and other whistleblowers he discovered that OSHA and the Department of Labor including the Secretary Tom Perez were actually colluding with the corporations to prevent justice for health and safety whistleblowers and that Inspector Generals at many other Federal Agencies had been captured as well.Whitman also talks about the role of the Inspector Generals and what their role is in covering up corruption.He talks about this history and the present reality in an interview he did on 2/5/25.