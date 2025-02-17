National Day of Protest: Reject Musk & Trump’s illegal power grab of the U.S. government

Date:

Monday, February 17, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

volunteer organized for Indivisible

Location Details:

Tesla, 999 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

The Bay Area has long known who Elon Musk truly is, and his new venture, his foray into fascism, needs to be stopped. Join us for a nonviolent rally and sign holding meetup outside of the San Francisco Tesla showroom to let the entire city know that supporting Elon Musk is bad for democracy, and to remind our entire community that his dangerous actions won't be tolerated.



This is a peaceful action. We will not enter the business, nor stop people from entering or exiting the property. No violence or threats against anyone will be tolerated. Tesla dealerships are owned by the company, so we are not impacting a small business.