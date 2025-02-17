From the Open-Publishing Calendar
National Day of Protest: Reject Musk & Trump’s illegal power grab of the U.S. government
Date:
Monday, February 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
volunteer organized for Indivisible
Location Details:
Tesla, 999 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
The Bay Area has long known who Elon Musk truly is, and his new venture, his foray into fascism, needs to be stopped. Join us for a nonviolent rally and sign holding meetup outside of the San Francisco Tesla showroom to let the entire city know that supporting Elon Musk is bad for democracy, and to remind our entire community that his dangerous actions won't be tolerated.
This is a peaceful action. We will not enter the business, nor stop people from entering or exiting the property. No violence or threats against anyone will be tolerated. Tesla dealerships are owned by the company, so we are not impacting a small business.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/755...
