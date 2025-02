On Thursday, February 20th at Noon, join workers and student allies in the quarry plaza to fight back against the University of California's draconian restrictions on free speech and assembly, known as 'Time, Place, Manner.' Standing with our comrades from AFSCME, UPTE, NorCal Carpenter’s Union, AFT, and SCFA, we’ll rally around our shared demands and collectively break up with 'Time, Place, Manner' repression!For more information, see the Linktree here (and posted in our bio) - https://linktr.ee/StopUCRepression 🗓️ Thursday, February 20 at Noon📍Quarry Plaza👚bring a t-shirt for screen printing!