UC Workers Rally Against Repression
Date:
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Rally Against Repression
Location Details:
Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz
On Thursday, February 20th at Noon, join workers and student allies in the quarry plaza to fight back against the University of California's draconian restrictions on free speech and assembly, known as 'Time, Place, Manner.' Standing with our comrades from AFSCME, UPTE, NorCal Carpenter’s Union, AFT, and SCFA, we’ll rally around our shared demands and collectively break up with 'Time, Place, Manner' repression!
For more information, see the Linktree here (and posted in our bio) - https://linktr.ee/StopUCRepression.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DF6BgVdzC8W/
