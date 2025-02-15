From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stand Against Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing. International Day of Action.
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Powell and Market, SF
As Trump threatens chaos to sabotage the ceasefire, Israel continues to violate it while pressuring Jordan and Egypt to enable Gaza’s ethnic cleansing. We must reject these war crimes funded by our tax dollars. On February 15, join the international day of action to stand against Trump’s plan and demand Jordan and Egypt refuse to comply. Join us in San Francisco!
Organized by PYM and Palestine Action Network, supported by CODEPINK and JVP.
Organized by PYM and Palestine Action Network, supported by CODEPINK and JVP.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/trump215sf
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 14, 2025 10:57AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network