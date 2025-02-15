Stand Against Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing. International Day of Action.

Date:

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Powell and Market, SF

As Trump threatens chaos to sabotage the ceasefire, Israel continues to violate it while pressuring Jordan and Egypt to enable Gaza’s ethnic cleansing. We must reject these war crimes funded by our tax dollars. On February 15, join the international day of action to stand against Trump’s plan and demand Jordan and Egypt refuse to comply. Join us in San Francisco!



Organized by PYM and Palestine Action Network, supported by CODEPINK and JVP.