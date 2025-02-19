Rize Up Bakery and Dragonspunk - Breaking Bread and Building Bridges

Date:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Azikiwee "Z" Anderson from Rize Up Bakery discusses his inspiring journey of turning a pandemic hobby into a thriving bakery, and his commitment to uplifting the community through inclusivity. Anderson will be in conversation with Isaiah Powell from Dragonspunk.



Anderson, the founder of Rize Up, is a visionary entrepreneur. Through resilience and a passion for baking, Z has created a successful business that not only offers delicious and unique bread but also uplifts the community through inclusivity and sustainable practices.



Powell, founder of Dragonspunk, is dedicated to addressing a range of challenges, including food insecurity, urban blight, environmental injustice, soil depletion, carbon footprint reduction, community building and plant and animal habitat restoration.



Free