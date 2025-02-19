From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rize Up Bakery and Dragonspunk - Breaking Bread and Building Bridges
Date:
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Azikiwee "Z" Anderson from Rize Up Bakery discusses his inspiring journey of turning a pandemic hobby into a thriving bakery, and his commitment to uplifting the community through inclusivity. Anderson will be in conversation with Isaiah Powell from Dragonspunk.
Anderson, the founder of Rize Up, is a visionary entrepreneur. Through resilience and a passion for baking, Z has created a successful business that not only offers delicious and unique bread but also uplifts the community through inclusivity and sustainable practices.
Powell, founder of Dragonspunk, is dedicated to addressing a range of challenges, including food insecurity, urban blight, environmental injustice, soil depletion, carbon footprint reduction, community building and plant and animal habitat restoration.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/02/19/dialogu...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 14, 2025 10:40AM
