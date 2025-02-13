top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" Shut Down by Trump & Total Silence by President Schuler

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 13, 2025 7:34PM
Trump and Musk's Doge has shut down funding to the non-profit National Endowment for Democracy. This organization provides 90% of the funding of The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. This operation has more than 400 workers which is larger than the entire staff of the AFL-CIO and the Liz Schuler, president of the AFL-CIO and the rest of the leadership have not reported the closure to the AFL-CIO membership. Frank Hammer the retired president of UAW 909 and Kim Scipes a professor Emeritus at
AFL-CIO President Liz Schuler Is Chair Of The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center
AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" Shut Down By Trump & Silence By President Schuler & AFL-CIO Leadership On Closure

Trump and Musk's DOGE has shut down the National Endowment for Democracy NED which is the largest funder of the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center". The Center is run by AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler and other leaders of the AFL-CIO who are on the board of trustees of this government funded unit run by the union federation.

The center has a budget of $73 million and over 400 workers some of whom are in OPEIU Local 2 in Washington DC. The staff of this center is almost larger than that the of AFL-CIO itself and it operates in 62 countries. It has received over $1 billion in US government funding over decades.

AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler and the Executive Board have been completely silent about the closure of this operation and what it was doing around the world.

For decades, trade unionists have demand that it open its books including its role in working with the CIA to overthrow the Chilean Allende government which resulted in the death of over 10,000 workers. It has also been involved in supporting US coups in Brazil, Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia and many countries around the world.

Professor Kim Scipes, professor Emeritus at Perdue University NW and a member of Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO Operations and Frank Hammer, retired president of the UAW Local 909 talk about the significance of this closure and what the labor movement must do to hold these officials accountable tor their international work which has been unreported to US unionists and workers

This interview was done on February 10, 2025.

Additional Media:

Chile, The AFL-CIO & The 50th Anniversary of The US Supported Coup: LEPAIO Educational Conference
https://youtu.be/eL7Z2uhxaFc

Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism
https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ

The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman https://youtu.be/Kw2NQbZgH-o

Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage
https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q

AFL-CIO in Venezuela: Déjà Vu All Over Again
https://labornotes.org/2004/04/afl-cio-venezuela-déjà-vu-all-over-again

The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU

US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM

US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA

CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt

Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf

“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO
Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)
https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/

The Workers Do Not Participate In The Government, They Are The Government Los Trabajadores No Participan En El Gobierno, Son El Gobierno
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1gk0c1WwJQ

Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk

Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili

1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union Counterinsurgency US INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL) https://www.voltairenet.org/article30046.html

U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to Overthrow Elected Governments in Latin America http://www.laboreducator.org/darkpast4.htm

“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer” https://publicservices.international/resources/news/carolina-espinoza-if-the-health-workers-of-chile-collapse-the-entire-population-will-suffer?id=11809&lang=en

Additional Information:
https://aflcio-int.edu

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/WqJ0aWKlGng
§National Endowment for Democracy NED Funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 13, 2025 7:34PM
images.png
The US government funded National Endowment for Democracy was funded by the US government and it funded The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. The AFL-CIO top leadership has colluded with the CIA and USAID to overthrown governments including in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and many other governments throughout the world.
https://youtu.be/WqJ0aWKlGng
§AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Operated In 62 Countries
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 13, 2025 7:34PM
sm_solidarity_center_countries.jpg
original image (2173x2633)
The AFL-CIO which operates the US government funded Solidarity Center operates in 62 countries and has a budget of $73 million which has been covered up from the rank and file members of the AFL-CIO.
https://youtu.be/WqJ0aWKlGng
§President John F. Kennedy Worked With AFL-CIO President Meany To Support AFL-CIO CIA Plans
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 13, 2025 7:34PM
aifld-jfk._meanyjpeg_2.jpeg
The American Institute of Free Labor Development AIFLD was funded by the CIA and supported by President John F. Kennedy. AFL-CIO president George Meany helped support CIA interventions throughout the world to crush trade union and workers movements that challenged US imperialism. The Church Congressional hearings exposed the role illegal spying on Americans and also it's role in illegally overthrowing governments.
https://youtu.be/WqJ0aWKlGng
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code