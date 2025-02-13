From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" Shut Down by Trump & Total Silence by President Schuler by Labor Video Project Trump and Musk's Doge has shut down funding to the non-profit National Endowment for Democracy. This organization provides 90% of the funding of The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. This operation has more than 400 workers which is larger than the entire staff of the AFL-CIO and the Liz Schuler, president of the AFL-CIO and the rest of the leadership have not reported the closure to the AFL-CIO membership. Frank Hammer the retired president of UAW 909 and Kim Scipes a professor Emeritus at



Trump and Musk's DOGE has shut down the National Endowment for Democracy NED which is the largest funder of the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center". The Center is run by AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler and other leaders of the AFL-CIO who are on the board of trustees of this government funded unit run by the union federation.



The center has a budget of $73 million and over 400 workers some of whom are in OPEIU Local 2 in Washington DC. The staff of this center is almost larger than that the of AFL-CIO itself and it operates in 62 countries. It has received over $1 billion in US government funding over decades.



AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler and the Executive Board have been completely silent about the closure of this operation and what it was doing around the world.



For decades, trade unionists have demand that it open its books including its role in working with the CIA to overthrow the Chilean Allende government which resulted in the death of over 10,000 workers. It has also been involved in supporting US coups in Brazil, Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia and many countries around the world.



Professor Kim Scipes, professor Emeritus at Perdue University NW and a member of Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO Operations and Frank Hammer, retired president of the UAW Local 909 talk about the significance of this closure and what the labor movement must do to hold these officials accountable tor their international work which has been unreported to US unionists and workers



This interview was done on February 10, 2025.



