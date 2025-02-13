From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" Shut Down by Trump & Total Silence by President Schuler
Trump and Musk's Doge has shut down funding to the non-profit National Endowment for Democracy. This organization provides 90% of the funding of The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. This operation has more than 400 workers which is larger than the entire staff of the AFL-CIO and the Liz Schuler, president of the AFL-CIO and the rest of the leadership have not reported the closure to the AFL-CIO membership. Frank Hammer the retired president of UAW 909 and Kim Scipes a professor Emeritus at
AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" Shut Down By Trump & Silence By President Schuler & AFL-CIO Leadership On Closure
Trump and Musk's DOGE has shut down the National Endowment for Democracy NED which is the largest funder of the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center". The Center is run by AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler and other leaders of the AFL-CIO who are on the board of trustees of this government funded unit run by the union federation.
The center has a budget of $73 million and over 400 workers some of whom are in OPEIU Local 2 in Washington DC. The staff of this center is almost larger than that the of AFL-CIO itself and it operates in 62 countries. It has received over $1 billion in US government funding over decades.
AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler and the Executive Board have been completely silent about the closure of this operation and what it was doing around the world.
For decades, trade unionists have demand that it open its books including its role in working with the CIA to overthrow the Chilean Allende government which resulted in the death of over 10,000 workers. It has also been involved in supporting US coups in Brazil, Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia and many countries around the world.
Professor Kim Scipes, professor Emeritus at Perdue University NW and a member of Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO Operations and Frank Hammer, retired president of the UAW Local 909 talk about the significance of this closure and what the labor movement must do to hold these officials accountable tor their international work which has been unreported to US unionists and workers
This interview was done on February 10, 2025.
Additional Media:
Chile, The AFL-CIO & The 50th Anniversary of The US Supported Coup: LEPAIO Educational Conference
https://youtu.be/eL7Z2uhxaFc
Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism
https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ
The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman https://youtu.be/Kw2NQbZgH-o
Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage
https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q
AFL-CIO in Venezuela: Déjà Vu All Over Again
https://labornotes.org/2004/04/afl-cio-venezuela-déjà-vu-all-over-again
The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU
US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM
US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt
Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf
“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO
Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)
https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/
The Workers Do Not Participate In The Government, They Are The Government Los Trabajadores No Participan En El Gobierno, Son El Gobierno
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1gk0c1WwJQ
Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk
Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili
1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union Counterinsurgency US INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL) https://www.voltairenet.org/article30046.html
U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to Overthrow Elected Governments in Latin America http://www.laboreducator.org/darkpast4.htm
“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer” https://publicservices.international/resources/news/carolina-espinoza-if-the-health-workers-of-chile-collapse-the-entire-population-will-suffer?id=11809&lang=en
Additional Information:
https://aflcio-int.edu
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/WqJ0aWKlGng
