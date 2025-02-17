Salinas: NOT My President Day of Protest- No Fascist America! Stop Project 2025!

Date:

Monday, February 17, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

50501 volunteers in Salinas

Location Details:

Salinas City Hall - out front

200 Lincoln Avenue

Salinas, CA 93901



Peaceful, nonviolent demonstration

NOT My President Day of Protest



The time is now.



Join the 50501 movement for a grassroots, peaceful protest standing against fascism and hate. This is a unified movement for justice and human rights, and we need everyone ready to show up and take action.



We protest the Trump administration's blatant abuses of executive power and call for him to abide by the Constitution, rescind Executive Orders, and honor human rights or be removed from office!



50501 is a peaceful movement. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated.