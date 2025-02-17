From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Salinas: NOT My President Day of Protest- No Fascist America! Stop Project 2025!
Date:
Monday, February 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 volunteers in Salinas
Location Details:
Salinas City Hall - out front
200 Lincoln Avenue
Salinas, CA 93901
Peaceful, nonviolent demonstration
NOT My President Day of Protest
The time is now.
Join the 50501 movement for a grassroots, peaceful protest standing against fascism and hate. This is a unified movement for justice and human rights, and we need everyone ready to show up and take action.
We protest the Trump administration's blatant abuses of executive power and call for him to abide by the Constitution, rescind Executive Orders, and honor human rights or be removed from office!
50501 is a peaceful movement. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated.
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/29f5854e...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 2:22PM
