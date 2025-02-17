From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey: Presidents' Day Protest to Save our Democracy
Date:
Monday, February 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 volunteers in Monterey
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Waterfront Park
717 Del Monte Avenue
Monterey 93940
717 Del Monte Avenue
Monterey 93940
Bring your signs and join us: Step up and Speak out!
Window on the Bay Waterfront Park at 12:00-1:00 pm
Musk and Trump are dismantling the pillars of our democracy.
Save our democracy!
We have Power!
This protest is part of a nationwide day of action for democracy on Presidents' Day: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/efa6a337...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 2:03PM
