Sacramento Protest: No Kings on Presidents' Day! Stop Project 2025!

Date:

Monday, February 17, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

50501 grassroots volunteers

Location Details:

Plaza of CA State Capitol

1305 10th Street

Sacramento 95814



This is a peaceful, non-violent demonstration for democracy - no messages nor acts of violence





We are not just numbers. We are not just consumers. We are the People.



We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject any system that places profit, power, or privilege over human dignity.



50501 is not just a movement—it’s a national call for justice that’s already making waves. On February 5th, thousands of you showed up, proving that when we rise together, we are unstoppable.



Now, we need you again.



📢 FEBRUARY 17, 2025 - NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION



This is our next moment. Our next stand. Our next show of strength.



On February 17th, we unite nationwide for a Day of Action.



A day to resist. A day to disrupt. A day to reclaim our power.



This Sacramento protest is part of a nationwide day of pro-democracy protest on Presidents' Day:



