Central Valley
Indybay
Central Valley Government & Elections

Sacramento Protest: No Kings on Presidents' Day! Stop Project 2025!

Plaza of CA State Capitol 1305 10th Street Sacramento 95814 This is a peaceful, non-violent demonstration for democracy - no messages no...
Date:
Monday, February 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 grassroots volunteers
Location Details:
Plaza of CA State Capitol
1305 10th Street
Sacramento 95814

This is a peaceful, non-violent demonstration for democracy - no messages nor acts of violence
The current administration has made it clear: profits over people. We refuse to stand by while they dismantle our rights, our communities, and our future.

We are not just numbers. We are not just consumers. We are the People.

We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject any system that places profit, power, or privilege over human dignity.

50501 is not just a movement—it’s a national call for justice that’s already making waves. On February 5th, thousands of you showed up, proving that when we rise together, we are unstoppable.

Now, we need you again.

📢 FEBRUARY 17, 2025 - NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION

This is our next moment. Our next stand. Our next show of strength.

On February 17th, we unite nationwide for a Day of Action.

A day to resist. A day to disrupt. A day to reclaim our power.

This Sacramento protest is part of a nationwide day of pro-democracy protest on Presidents' Day: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/

For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/f4619824...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 1:52PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
