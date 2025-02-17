From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento Protest: No Kings on Presidents' Day! Stop Project 2025!
Monday, February 17, 2025
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Protest
50501 grassroots volunteers
Plaza of CA State Capitol
1305 10th Street
Sacramento 95814
This is a peaceful, non-violent demonstration for democracy - no messages nor acts of violence
The current administration has made it clear: profits over people. We refuse to stand by while they dismantle our rights, our communities, and our future.
We are not just numbers. We are not just consumers. We are the People.
We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject any system that places profit, power, or privilege over human dignity.
50501 is not just a movement—it’s a national call for justice that’s already making waves. On February 5th, thousands of you showed up, proving that when we rise together, we are unstoppable.
Now, we need you again.
📢 FEBRUARY 17, 2025 - NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION
This is our next moment. Our next stand. Our next show of strength.
On February 17th, we unite nationwide for a Day of Action.
A day to resist. A day to disrupt. A day to reclaim our power.
This Sacramento protest is part of a nationwide day of pro-democracy protest on Presidents' Day: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/f4619824...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 1:52PM
