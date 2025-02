The current administration has made it clear: profits over people. We refuse to stand by while they dismantle our rights, our communities, and our future.We are not just numbers. We are not just consumers. We are the People.We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject any system that places profit, power, or privilege over human dignity.50501 is not just a movement—it’s a national call for justice that’s already making waves. On February 5th, thousands of you showed up, proving that when we rise together, we are unstoppable.Now, we need you again.📢 FEBRUARY 17, 2025 - NATIONAL DAY OF ACTIONThis is our next moment. Our next stand. Our next show of strength.On February 17th, we unite nationwide for a Day of Action.A day to resist. A day to disrupt. A day to reclaim our power.This Sacramento protest is part of a nationwide day of pro-democracy protest on Presidents' Day: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/