San Jose Protest: Presidents' Day, NOT Dictators' Day! NO to Fascism!

Date:

Monday, February 17, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Grassroots pro-democracy community members

Location Details:

Circle of Palms Plaza in San Jose

127 South Market Street

San Jose, CA 95113-2383



This is peaceful protest for democracy - no messages or acts of violence



(Plaza in front of the SJ Museum of Art)





Join the San Jose 50501 protest on Presidents' Day.



This is a protest in opposition to project 2025. We need to show our elected officials, the media, and world that we, everyday Americans, reject fascist Ideology and executive overreach.



This is peaceful protest, so no weapons or messages that incite violence will be tolerated.



We are meeting on Presidents' Day, Monday February 17th, at 12 noon, in the Circle of Palms

Plaza in San Jose.



Bring signs, bring flags, and bring yourselves!



This event is part of a 50501 nationwide day of action for democracy on Presidents' Day:



Actions here:

