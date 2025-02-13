top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/17/2025
South Bay Government & Elections

San Jose Protest: Presidents' Day, NOT Dictators' Day! NO to Fascism!

Circle of Palms Plaza in San Jose 127 South Market Street San Jose, CA 95113-2383 This is peaceful protest for democracy - no messages o...
original image (501x648)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, February 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Grassroots pro-democracy community members
Location Details:
Circle of Palms Plaza in San Jose
127 South Market Street
San Jose, CA 95113-2383

This is peaceful protest for democracy - no messages or acts of violence

(Plaza in front of the SJ Museum of Art)
NOT MY PRESIDENTS DAY - NO to Fascism!

Join the San Jose 50501 protest on Presidents' Day.

This is a protest in opposition to project 2025. We need to show our elected officials, the media, and world that we, everyday Americans, reject fascist Ideology and executive overreach.

This is peaceful protest, so no weapons or messages that incite violence will be tolerated.

We are meeting on Presidents' Day, Monday February 17th, at 12 noon, in the Circle of Palms
Plaza in San Jose.

Bring signs, bring flags, and bring yourselves!

This event is part of a 50501 nationwide day of action for democracy on Presidents' Day: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/

Actions here: https://events.pol-rev.com/
For more information: https://www.reddit.com/r/SanJose/comments/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 1:36PM
§
by Grassroots pro-democracy community members
Thu, Feb 13, 2025 1:36PM
sm_50501_san_jose.jpg
original image (885x861)
https://www.reddit.com/r/SanJose/comments/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code