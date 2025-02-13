From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose Protest: Presidents' Day, NOT Dictators' Day! NO to Fascism!
Monday, February 17, 2025
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Protest
Grassroots pro-democracy community members
Circle of Palms Plaza in San Jose
127 South Market Street
San Jose, CA 95113-2383
This is peaceful protest for democracy - no messages or acts of violence
(Plaza in front of the SJ Museum of Art)
NOT MY PRESIDENTS DAY - NO to Fascism!
Join the San Jose 50501 protest on Presidents' Day.
This is a protest in opposition to project 2025. We need to show our elected officials, the media, and world that we, everyday Americans, reject fascist Ideology and executive overreach.
This is peaceful protest, so no weapons or messages that incite violence will be tolerated.
We are meeting on Presidents' Day, Monday February 17th, at 12 noon, in the Circle of Palms
Plaza in San Jose.
Bring signs, bring flags, and bring yourselves!
This event is part of a 50501 nationwide day of action for democracy on Presidents' Day: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
Actions here: https://events.pol-rev.com/
For more information: https://www.reddit.com/r/SanJose/comments/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 1:36PM
