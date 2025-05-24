Animal Liberation March 2025

Date:

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Animal Liberation Conference

Location Details:

218 Kentucky St, Petaluma, CA 94952

Join hundreds of animal activists from around the world as we march for animal liberation as part of Animal Liberation Conference 2025. The conference and march will take place during the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence in support of UC Berkeley student Zoe Rosenberg who is facing felony and misdemeanor charges relating to the rescue of 4 chickens, Poppy, Aster, Ivy & Azalea, from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse during the 2023 Animal Liberation Conference.



Please dress comfortably and come get loud with us as we promote animal liberation and the right to rescue nonviolently in the streets of Petaluma!



—-



When: 11 AM, Saturday, May 24th

Where: Meeting and briefing at Penry Park, 218 Kentucky St, Petaluma, CA

Wear: Comfortable shoes and clothing

Accessibility: This action will involve marching and standing. We’ll have a wheelchair on hand and a roaming car if you need a rest. Legal risk of this protest is relatively low.



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.