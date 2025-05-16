From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence
Date:
Friday, May 16, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Santa Rosa, CA
YOU MUST REGISTER IF YOU ARE COMING IN PERSON: DXE.IO/REGISTER
Join us for the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence to boldly support the Right to Rescue animals from harm and stand against repression against compassionate activists! In the Perdue Rescue Trial, animal cruelty investigator and animal rescuer, Zoe Rosenberg, will be facing 1 felony, 4 misdemeanors, and up to 5 and a half years in prison for rescuing 4 chickens, Poppy, Aster, Ivy & Azalea, from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Through the trial convergence we're providing moral support for Zoe, supporting the Right to Rescue, and showing those in power that people support animal rescuers and the chickens who are being criminally abused by Perdue's Petaluma Poultry. We will continue to rise in the face of this repression, and one way we will do that is through the Animal Liberation Conference, which will be taking place during the trail May 23rd-27th!
For the first time ever we will be organizing two events in one: the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence and the Animal Liberation Conference! So get ready for an activism-packed May 2025 in Santa Rosa, California!
You’re welcome to attend both events, just one event, or just specific dates that work with your schedule. Whatever dates you attend you must register at dxe.io/register
YOU MUST REGISTER IF YOU ARE COMING: DXE.IO/REGISTER
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 12:50PM
