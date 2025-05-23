From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Animal Liberation Conference 2025
Date:
Friday, May 23, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Santa Rosa, CA
YOU MUST REGISTER IF YOU ARE COMING IN PERSON: DXE.IO/REGISTER
Join us for the Animal Liberation Conference of 2025! This is the largest grassroots animal rights conference in the world. It is an incredible space to learn from experts in open rescue, investigation, disruption and community organizing, meet incredible activists from around the world, take action for animals, and empower yourself to be the best activist you can be!
For the first time ever we will be organizing two events in one: the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence and the Animal Liberation Conference. So, get ready for an activism-packed May 2025 in Santa Rosa, California!
The Perdue Rescue Trial will start on Friday, May 16th (estimated to be 2-3 weeks long) and the Animal Liberation Conference which will take place in the middle of the trial from Friday, May 23rd to Tuesday, May 27th.
You’re welcome to attend both events, just one event, or just specific dates that work with your schedule.
For more information: http://liberationconference.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 12:38PM
