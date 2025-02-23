top
Art Party to make Slingshot issue #142 (Thrive not just Survive issue)

The Long Haul - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
original image (2693x2768)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
The Long Haul - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.

Spend an hour or all day Saturday and Sunday (10 - late) making the layout, writing headlines, and creating art. Slingshot makes the paper by hand, meaning that each page is physically pasted together by cutting up the text, graphics and hand-drawn headlines and gluing them together with sticky wax. This gives the paper the Slingshot look but also makes the process more collective and accessible, since you don't have to know particular computer programs or have other special skills to make a page. In a world choking on standardization and computerization, making art by hand is personally liberating and embodies the world Slingshot is creating.

During layout weekend, people take one or more pages to design or draw one or more graphic or headline, which they do individually, but everyone is hanging around together at the Long Haul while it is happening. We eat together, take turns being DJ, socialize, tell stories, gossip and joke, and people come and go throughout the weekend. Meetings to decide a few topics may happen around mealtimes. Layout is kind of like a party with pens, rulers and razor blades.
For more information: http://slingshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 12:22PM
