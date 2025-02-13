Rally and comment at City Council meeting

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Reclaim Our Power Coalition

Abolish PG&E Establish Golden State Energy Make CPUC positions elected No more rate hikesk Hold shareholders accountable

(BERKELEY, Feb. 11) - Activists from therallied in front of the Berkeley City Council meeting in preparation for commenting on replacing PG&E (Agenda Item No. 7) with public power.According to theThe Demands:Private ownership and management of PG&E has caused dozens of wildFIres, billions in damages, over a hundred deaths, and the doubling of residential electricity rates from 2019 - 2024. Californians invoke their right to own and manage this utility for the public interest. They demand that the state legislature pass a bill to revoke PG&E’s business license and transition its assets to Golden State Energy, a not-for- profit utility for public benefit. They demand that the California Public Utilities Commission reject all further electricity and gas rate increases for PG&E until the is company is abolished, and that the commission fine the shareholders to cover the full costs of necessary safety and maintenance repairs on the grid.Resolution 6:Adopt a resolution in support of the allocation of state fiscal and staff resources to commission a feasibility study that compares various not-for-profit utility models prioritizing public benefits in energy generation, distribution, and transmission; the development an equitable implementation plan that establishes a statewide successor entity known as “Golden State Energy” as a successor to investor-owned utilities such as Pacific Gas and Electric; and transmittal of the Council’s support of such a resolution to Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Jesse Arreguín (SD7) and Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (AD14). Financial Implications: See report.