I Am Nobody’s Slave Community Viewing and Discussion
Date:
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Ow Family Community Room, Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Wharf Rd, Capitola
Join a community viewing of the recording of our SCPL Virtual Author Talk with Lee Hawkins and join the discussion afterwards. Hawkins' book, I Am Nobody’s Slave, tells the story of one Black family's pursuit of the American Dream through the impacts of systemic racism and racial violence. This book examines how trauma from enslavement and Jim Crow shaped their outlook on thriving in America, influenced each generation, and how they succeeded despite these challenges.
Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended and drop-ins are welcome. The live discussion takes place February 18th at 11am. To view the live interactive discussion, visit our Virtual Author Talks page: https://libraryc.org/santacruzpl
Hawkins explores the role of racism-triggered childhood trauma and chronic stress in shortening his ancestors' lives, using genetic testing, reporting, and historical data to craft a moving family portrait. This book shows how genealogical research can educate and heal Americans of all races, revealing through their story the story of America—a journey of struggle, resilience, and the heavy cost of ultimate success. Register today to join the conversation!
About the Author: LEE HAWKINS was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist as a lead reporter on a series about the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 at the Wall Street Journal, where he worked for nineteen years. He has received several fellowships, including The Carter Center’s Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism, the Alicia Patterson Foundation Journalism Fellowship, the O’Brien Fellowship for Public Service Journalism, the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism National Fellowship for reporting on child well-being. Hawkins is a five-time winner of the National Association of Black Journalists’ “Salute to Excellence” Award. He is the creator and host of the podcast “What Happened in Alabama?” and lives in the New York City area.
Registration is required: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/14022465
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/14022465
