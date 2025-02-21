From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Black History Month Storytime
Date:
Friday, February 21, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Fireside Community Room, Scotts Valley Branch Library, 251 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley
Come join Librarian Emily for stories, songs, and lots of fun for preschoolers and their caregivers honoring Black History Month in our beautiful, newly-renovated Scotts Valley Library Branch this Friday at 11am.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/13643484
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 9:28AM
