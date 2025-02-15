top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

Understanding the California Farmworker Experience

Boulder Creek Community Room, Boulder Creek Branch Library, 13390 W Park Ave, Boulder Creek
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Boulder Creek Community Room, Boulder Creek Branch Library, 13390 W Park Ave, Boulder Creek
Join us for an insightful talk with Dr. Ann López, Executive Director of the Center for Farmworker Families, as she explores the harsh realities faced by California farmworkers. Dr. López will discuss how NAFTA's impact on small farms in Mexico has contributed to forced undocumented immigration to the U.S., and the challenges farmworkers continue to endure.

This event is an opportunity to deepen your understanding of these complex issues while fostering empathy and building connections within our community. Dr. López, an emerita professor with expertise in biology and environmental science, has long advocated for awareness of human rights abuses in the migrant circuit and has initiated many projects aimed at alleviating the suffering of farmworker families.

Join us for this eye-opening discussion and learn how we can create a more informed, compassionate society.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/13884060
