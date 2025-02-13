1848 Historic Negro Bar, Alta California - Negro Bar Cemetery and CA Historical Site blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Historic Negro Bar Cemetery was originally associated with the 1848 Negro Bar Gold Rush Era Mining Town, which was once a California State Historical Site. Across Lake Natoma, a newly developed 2022 project namer Black Miners Bar is a modern Recreational Area managed by California State Parks. Multi-millions of dollars are reportedly being spent on Federal Land to honor early pioneers of African Descent along today's American River Parkway during the California Gold Rush Era (1840-1875)



Negro Bar Cemetery was originally associated with the Negro Bar Gold Mining Camp that grew into A Gold Mining Mining Town in Sacramento County.



Today, across Lake Natoma, a newly developed project area named Black Miners Bar was set aside in 2022, a small part ofthe vast Folsom Lake Recreational Area managed by California State Parks.



Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery is located at 1201 Forrest Street in Folsom, California includes five historic burial grounds.



Negro Bar Cemetery (later referred to as Citizens Cemetery); Cook’s or American Legion Cemetery (later referred to as the Citizens Cemetery as well); Jewish Cemetery (est about 1861); Odd Fellows Cemetery and The Masonic Cemetery are part of todays Lakeside Cemetery.



Negro Bar Cemetery was originally associated with 1848 Negro Bar Gold Rush Mining Town with burials at the cemetery as early as 1846..



Portion is still in use as City of Folsom Corporate Yard, formerly the Folsom City Dump. This site also served as a key site for the construction of Folsom Dam.



Today, prime real estate along the south shore of Lake Natoma Waterfront, Historic Negro Bar is current preserved and set aside within the vast Folsom Lake Recreational Area managed by California State Parks.



Federal Laws utilizing the 1906 Antiquity Act may be utilized to preserve the early pioneers and residents of the CalifornianGold Mining District to include Negro Bar, Negro Hill, Mormon Island and a plethora of smaller towns and townsites.



Established in 1844, Rancho Rio de Los Americanos, clearly anchored the vast development by Pioneers of Pan African Descent along today's American River Parkway.



Burials at Negro Bar Cemetery started as early as 1846-1849 and reflected the world rushing into the initial California Gold Mining District.



References to the Citizens Cemetery appear in many church records and newspaper obituaries until 1942.



In addition there is a Chinese Cemetery separate from the other five and closed to the public due to vandalism. A New Masonic Cemetery (est. about 1924) is recorded however there are currently no markers as to where it is located.



The original Odd Fellows and Masonic Cemeteries were purchased jointly by the Granite Lodge of Odd Fellows and the Natoma Lodge of Masons in 1862, some sources indicate burials for those lodges were already taking place in these cemeteries much earlier.



Huge old California Date Palms surround the Odd Fellows Cemetery and Cedar of Lebanon trees are planted within the Masonic Cemetery as new plans or historic cultural tourism, waterfront economic development and historic preservation for the early pioneers is poised to become an item this 175th Anniversary of the State of California.



US Armed Forces Service Members are buried throughout the Historic cemeteries and the nearby Folsom's VFW Post 6604 hosts a plethora of events honoring all who have served in a good way, including during the US Mexican War, US Civil War Colored Troops and California Buffalo Soldiers of Pan African Ancestry.



