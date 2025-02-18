From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine and The African American Experience
Date:
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
No RSVP required. Please save the following details in your calendar, and join us on February 18th.
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83630417746?pwd=OwC4LYdaXPXJycYJNYjzO695S60Nqh.1
Meeting ID: 836 3041 7746
Passcode: 805102
IG: https://www.instagram.com/kafiahaile/
For more information: https://www.kafiahaile.com/palizoom.html
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 12, 2025 8:05PM
