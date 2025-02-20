From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Remembering Antonio Guzman Lopez
Date:
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Justice for Josiah
Location Details:
Corner of East San Salvador Street & South 8th Street
San José, CA 95112
Vigil to honor an undocumented father's life, unnecessarily taken by SJSU Police Department!
R.I.P. February 21, 2014
Sponsored by Justice for Josiah
Co-sponsored by:
SJSU Students for Justice in Palestine
Protege a tu Gente
BWC
MEChA SJSU
San José Peace & Justice Center
Students for a Democratic Society San José
Oakland Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression
