View events for the week of 2/20/2025
South Bay Education & Student Activism Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Remembering Antonio Guzman Lopez

Remembering Antonio Guzman Lopez flyer
original image (1467x1890)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Justice for Josiah
Location Details:
Corner of East San Salvador Street & South 8th Street
San José, CA 95112
Vigil to honor an undocumented father's life, unnecessarily taken by SJSU Police Department!

R.I.P. February 21, 2014

Sponsored by Justice for Josiah

Co-sponsored by:
SJSU Students for Justice in Palestine
Protege a tu Gente
BWC
MEChA SJSU
San José Peace & Justice Center
Students for a Democratic Society San José
Oakland Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression
