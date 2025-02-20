Webinar: Trump, Homelessness, and the Road Ahead

Date:

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Various Orgs

Location Details:

What does Trump mean for homelessness, and what are we going to do about it? Join us to discuss the administration’s plans and how we’re fighting back.



Speakers:

Peggy Bailey, Center for Budget and Policy Priorities

Shameka Parrish-Wright, VOCAL-KY

Donald Whitehead, National Coalition for the Homeless

Jesse Rabinowitz, National Homelessness Law Center

Shelby King, Shelterforce