From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Trump, Homelessness, and the Road Ahead
Date:
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Various Orgs
Location Details:
What does Trump mean for homelessness, and what are we going to do about it? Join us to discuss the administration’s plans and how we’re fighting back.
Speakers:
Peggy Bailey, Center for Budget and Policy Priorities
Shameka Parrish-Wright, VOCAL-KY
Donald Whitehead, National Coalition for the Homeless
Jesse Rabinowitz, National Homelessness Law Center
Shelby King, Shelterforce
Speakers:
Peggy Bailey, Center for Budget and Policy Priorities
Shameka Parrish-Wright, VOCAL-KY
Donald Whitehead, National Coalition for the Homeless
Jesse Rabinowitz, National Homelessness Law Center
Shelby King, Shelterforce
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 12, 2025 12:39PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network