U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

Webinar: Trump, Homelessness, and the Road Ahead

Date:
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Various Orgs
Location Details:
Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tzmvk8WyQV26gdzmX8LqWw#/registration
What does Trump mean for homelessness, and what are we going to do about it? Join us to discuss the administration’s plans and how we’re fighting back.

Speakers:
Peggy Bailey, Center for Budget and Policy Priorities
Shameka Parrish-Wright, VOCAL-KY
Donald Whitehead, National Coalition for the Homeless
Jesse Rabinowitz, National Homelessness Law Center
Shelby King, Shelterforce
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 12, 2025 12:39PM
