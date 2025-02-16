From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Doctors Against Genocide Weekly Update
Date:
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
Online
Register for the Zoom meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1QTpzHd4SM2lQ6HnAeTheA
Linktree for actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya
Agenda:
- Live updates from Gaza
- Live updates from Jerusalem- Kate Rohana: Founding Director, Jerusalem Story.
- Live updates from Jenin and the West Bank
- Our Day of the Hill Action: February 19
- Panel Discussion:
- Dr. Lena El-Malak: An expert on public international law and refugee law.
- Dr. Lex Takkenberg: An expert on Palestinian refugee rights and international law
- Latest updates on humanitarian relief efforts
