Radioactive Uranium Trucks will Travel Through Navajo Nation TodayWith little or no warning to Dine' communities, and no emergency response plans in place in remote communities, Energy Fuels radioactive uranium trucks will travel through the western Navajo Nation todayBy Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Feb. 12, 2025WINDOW ROCK, Navajo Nation -- Energy Fuels will begin transporting radioactive uranium waste through the Navajo Nation today, Wednesday. There will be two to twelve trucks a day with radioactive waste from the Grand Canyon mine, for the next three to four years, Haul NO! said.In a region still strewn with radioactive waste from the Cold War, and gas and oil wells choking the people, now uranium waste will pass by Dine' homes with only tarps covering tons of radioactive uranium waste. The trucks will dump their loads in the White Mesa Ute community at the mill in southeastern Utah.Navajo Utah Commission members voiced their opposition to the uranium transport during a meeting with Navajo Nation EPA Executive Director Stephen Etsitty on Tuesday. This comes after Energy Fuels made public an agreement with the tribe.The Navajo Utah Commission meeting revealed that Energy Fuels gave the Navajo Nation government $1.2 million during the negotiations for the company to transport radioactive waste through the Navajo Nation.Dine' in Mexican Water, along the Arizona and Utah border on the Navajo Nation, said Etsitty is not telling the truth.Although Etsitty claimed that Mexican Water Dine' are receptive and happy with trucks hauling uranium on highways in their area, Dine' here said that is not the truth."On the contrary, as Chapter President Martha Saggboy stated today in Window Rock, our people are very concerned about exposure and contamination from the dust trailings.""If Etsitty lies about the people’s reaction, he’s apt to lie about other statements he’s made."Dine' in Western Navajo said that Navajo President Buu Nygren showed them how much money their lives are worth: $1.2 million.Responding at midnight, the Dine' grassroots group Bidí Roots said they will be at the Frontline US 160 in solidarity with community members today, Wednesday, that's anywhere from 89 Junction heading into Tuba City on US 160 and Main Street.Dine' communities are in danger of blowing radioactive dust, highway accidents and radioactive disasters: Cameron, Tuba City, Tonalea, Cowsprings, Shonto Marketplace, Black Mesa, Long House Valley, Tsegi, Kayenta, Baby Rock, Dennehotso, and Mexican Water.On the deadly haul route from the Pinyon Plain mine in the Grand Canyon in Arizona, to the Utah mill in the White Mesa Ute community in Utah, Native people are in danger.Havasupai, Hualapai, Paiute, Dine', Hopi, and Ute live on the haul route on their ancestral lands.Dine' CARE, Dine' Citizens Against Ruining our Environment, pointed out that the Navajo Utah Commission members, all from Utah, spoke at the meeting on Tuesday and said their chapter resolutions clearly state their opposition to uranium transport.Dine' in Window Rock asked late Tuesday why they are being told about this at the last minute. They questioned the safety of radioactive truck loads being covered with only tarps, and what emergency response plans are in place.They pointed out there are no hazardous waste teams in remote Dine' communities, and many Dine' on the haul route must travel hours to get to a hospital. They questioned the impacts of blowing radioactive dust and its impact on people, their grazing lands and livestock."They spoke about the many public health concerns they have for communities, children, elderly, and livestock owners who are often outdoors," Dine' CARE said late Tuesday."They talked about the lack of services from the clinics and hospitals nearest to them, Red Mesa does not have 24 hour EMS services. In some cases, Utah communities are absent of a public health nurse, community health representative, and emergency response team. The nearest hospital for them is in Flagstaff, which is four hours away.""They brought up past uranium exposure victims and the lack of compensation coverage for downwinders. They spoke about their hazardous roads, uneven, including potholes and heavy, speedy traffic. They asked what communication and notification has been like to local chapters and schools. Would they also be notified of when a truckload of ore is passing through."Read more at Censored News, and watch for live updates