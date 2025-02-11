top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

SFUSD Teachers Rally Against Layoffs & UESF President Cassondra Curiel Speaks Out

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 11:41PM
Hundreds of SFUSD teachers and staff rallied at the school board meeting to protest the layoffs and combining classes affecting the education of the students. The president of the UESF spoke at the rally and then talked about the effect of the elimination of Title 1 from the Federal government.
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of UESF teachers, IFPTE 21 members and community supporters rallied on February 10, 2025 at the SFUSD and UESF president Cassondra Curiel spoke to the crowd. She also talked about the threat of the elimination of Title 1 funds from the US Department of Education which Trump has threatened to shut down and how that would affect SFUSD.
The Board of Education also announced layoffs of hundreds of teachers and staff which threatens public education in the City.

Additional Media:
UESF Teachers Speak Out On Genocide, Schools & Capitalism At Rally Against School Closures
https://youtu.be/-p5fBtxefog

SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pause
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/education/teachers-union-steadfast-against-school-closures/article_95d81fa4-9731-11ef-adbe-830f4c4cc704.html

Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ

UESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote Over Wages & Short Staffing
https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk

SF teachers vote 97 percent to authorize strike
School staff union has already sought strike; building trades union will seek one, too
https://missionlocal.org/2023/10/teacher-strike-vote-san-francisco-school-district/

Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro

"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o

No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw

San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc

‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/57H4NIWYkZU
§Teachers Are Angry About Union Busting And Lay Offs
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 11:41PM
sm_uesf_sfusd_picket_2-10-25.jpg
original image (2753x2580)
Teachers are angry about the layoffs and union busting by former Mayor Breed appointed Superintendent.
https://youtu.be/57H4NIWYkZU
§SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su and Board Chair Phil Kim Pushed Massive Layoffs
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 11:41PM
sm_img_9211_2.jpg
original image (3655x2213)
The union charged that the billionaires have taken over the SFUSD school board and the new Superintendent Maria Su and Board chair Phil Kim are pushing mass layoffs and combining classes.
https://youtu.be/57H4NIWYkZU
