Hundreds of SFUSD teachers and staff rallied at the school board meeting to protest the layoffs and combining classes affecting the education of the students. The president of the UESF spoke at the rally and then talked about the effect of the elimination of Title 1 from the Federal government.

Hundreds of UESF teachers, IFPTE 21 members and community supporters rallied on February 10, 2025 at the SFUSD and UESF president Cassondra Curiel spoke to the crowd. She also talked about the threat of the elimination of Title 1 funds from the US Department of Education which Trump has threatened to shut down and how that would affect SFUSD.The Board of Education also announced layoffs of hundreds of teachers and staff which threatens public education in the City.