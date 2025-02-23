From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Animal Sanctuary Workday
Date:
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
3711 Park Rd, Sacramento, CA 95841
Come spend the day helping rescued animals at Tommy’s Transport, a wonderful sanctuary dedicated to giving animals the love and care they deserve! We’ll be tackling a variety of tasks—big and small—so everyone is welcome to join. Whether you're mucking stalls, fixing fences, or just showing some love to the residents, your help makes a difference!
We encourage carpooling as much as possible. Reach out if you need a ride or can offer a ride at carla [at] dxe.io.
We will gather and go over tasks at 10am so please be respectful and show up on time.
Everyone MUST fill out this waiver: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8EbT_ZbBjs9_oq5G8C8vdk4Rn4DSbbB4TpHzk2UOoqGA1RQ/viewform
Food/snacks will be provided but feel free to bring your own food. Make sure to have a water bottle to keep with you as you work.
Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty, jeans are best, and gloves (there will be gloves provided if you do not have your own). It will most assuredly be very muddy so wear galoshes if you have them or shoes you don't care about. There will be simple jobs, dirty jobs (my favorite) as well as jobs that may require a higher level of physical fitness (my super favorite).
Spending time with the animals we are working to liberate is not only good for your mental health and well being but it reinforces our commitment to the cause.
-----------------
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
