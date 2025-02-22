From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Testimonies of Practice of Caste in the U.S.A.
Date:
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Ambedkar King Study Circle
Location Details:
1060 North 4th Street, Suite 200 in back
San José, CA 95112
San José, CA 95112
Article reading and discussion
Reading material: https://bit.ly/usacastetestimonies
In person and online.
Zoom link: https://bit.ly/akscrnd
Reading material: https://bit.ly/usacastetestimonies
In person and online.
Zoom link: https://bit.ly/akscrnd
For more information: https://akscusa.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 11, 2025 10:47PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network