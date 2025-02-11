Student Organizing Meeting: We Fight Back!

Date:

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Overfelt High School students

Location Details:

Overfelt High School Library

1835 Cunningham Avenue

San Jose CA 95122

Defeat Trump's extreme-right billionaire agenda!



Student organizing meeting



Money for people's needs, not the war machine!

> For immigrant rights!

> For women's rights!

> For workers' rights!

> For LGBTQ+ rights!

> For a free Palestine!

> For the future of our planet!

> End billionaire's rule!



Join us to learn how to organize your high school, college, or community! Together we can defeat Trump and the billionaire agenda. The fight back starts now!