Student Organizing Meeting: We Fight Back!
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Overfelt High School students
Location Details:
Overfelt High School Library
1835 Cunningham Avenue
San Jose CA 95122
1835 Cunningham Avenue
San Jose CA 95122
Defeat Trump's extreme-right billionaire agenda!
Student organizing meeting
Money for people's needs, not the war machine!
> For immigrant rights!
> For women's rights!
> For workers' rights!
> For LGBTQ+ rights!
> For a free Palestine!
> For the future of our planet!
> End billionaire's rule!
Join us to learn how to organize your high school, college, or community! Together we can defeat Trump and the billionaire agenda. The fight back starts now!
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 11, 2025 10:20PM
