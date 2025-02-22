San Francisco: Trader Joe's, Drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry

Saturday, February 22, 2025

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Protest

Direct Action Everywhere

582 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Trader Joe's continues to supply from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry despite being informed of the criminal animal cruelty occurring at its facilities. We've asked them to cut ties, but they remain complicit in supporting animal abuse. We will protest once again to request that they drop Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.



When: Saturday, February 22nd, 12pm

Where: Meeting at 582 Grove St. (the corner of Laguna St. and Grove St.)

Who: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.



If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct