San Francisco: Trader Joe's, Drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry
Date:
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
582 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Trader Joe's continues to supply from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry despite being informed of the criminal animal cruelty occurring at its facilities. We've asked them to cut ties, but they remain complicit in supporting animal abuse. We will protest once again to request that they drop Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
---
When: Saturday, February 22nd, 12pm
Where: Meeting at 582 Grove St. (the corner of Laguna St. and Grove St.)
Who: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
---
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 11, 2025 9:23PM
