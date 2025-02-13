top
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation

Vigil For Chickens at Perdue Petaluma Poultry Slaughterhouse

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
1400 Telecom Ln, Petaluma, CA 94954
Perdue’s Petaluma poultry is criminally abusing animals and instead of investigating and prosecuting the slaughterhouse, the Sonoma County district attorney’s office is bringing felony charges against activists for exposing animal cruelty and rescuing chickens.

Please join us from 11:30 pm to 2:00 am as we bear witness to any trucks that enter the slaughterhouse under the cover of night and take photos and video to document and criminal animal cruelty.

These vigils will be ongoing on various nights and times for the foreseeable future. Thank you!

WHERE: Intersection of Telecom Ln & Technology Ln, Petaluma, CA
WHEN: Thursday, February 13th, 11:30 pm - 2:00 am
WEAR: Whatever you like. High visibility vests will be provided
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
ACCESSIBILITY: Some walking and standing. A couple chairs will be on hand as needed.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 11, 2025 9:13PM
