Americas San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Mapuche Awareness Day

Mapuche Awareness Day Poster - English
original image (612x1008)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Lonko Juanita Millal
Location Details:
Medicine for Nightmares
3036 24th St, San Francisco, CA
Join us on Mapuche Awareness Day!

Mapuche Awareness Day invites us to reflect on the disappearance of Julia Chuñil Catricura, a Mapuche leader and president of the Putreguel Indigenous Community in Máfil, Chile. Julia was last seen on November 8, 2024, and more than 70 days after her disappearance, there are still no clear answers about her whereabouts. Her fight to defend Mapuche territory and her constant denunciation of threats from forestry companies are at the heart of this injustice.

Where is Julia Chuñil? This question calls us to action, to demand justice for a woman who has been brave in her defense of the Mapuche people, facing the interests of the economic and political power that threatens her land and her life. At this event, we will reflect on her story, her legacy, and the reasons behind her disappearance.

Presented by Mapuche Chief, Lonko Juanita Millal, head of the Chol-Chol Mapuche Community in Oakland, California. She is a political asylum seeker living in Huchiun, land of the Ohlone people (AKA East Bay, California). The Mapuche people are in the struggle against modern day colonization in Chile. Lonko (chief) Juanita is a holder of Mapuche culture and wisdom, a weichafe (warrior protector of mother earth), and a community elder and organizer. She has fled violence and political persecution in Chile and is seeking political asylum in the U.S.

Lonko Juanita has dedicated her life to uplift Mapuche culture, protect the land, waters and the people, creating solidarity among marginalized communities and bringing awareness of the Mapuche peoples’ present day fight against colonization, displacement, incarceration and violent repression.

This space is an opportunity to learn more about the context surrounding this case and question the role of the State in protecting Mapuche rights. We demand Julia's appearance alive and justice for her community! Don't miss it.
For more information: https://medicinefornightmares.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 11, 2025 6:14PM
§
by Lonko Juanita Millal
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 6:14PM
Mapuche Awareness Day Poster - Español
original image (612x1008)
https://medicinefornightmares.com/
