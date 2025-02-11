top
International San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

General Strike Now to STOP Mass Deportations! SF Action at ICE to Defend Immigrants

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
A rally and protest was held in the ICE office in San Francisco to call for the shutdown of this agency and a general strike to stop the terrorism and raids against immigrant workers. It was also part of an global day of action around the world.
Protesting ICE On A Global Day Of Action
original image (4032x3024)
A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco at the ICE office to protest the racist mass deportation campaign by Trump. The rally in San Francisco and New York where an action was held was part of a global day of action on February 8, 2025. Actions took place in Argentina, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Mexico City.

Speakers called the shutdown of ICE and for the trade unions to mobilize with immigrants for a general strike to stop these attacks. They also called for the building of a united front against privatization of public education, public services and against the fascist government. Speakers also called for the building of a mass working class party as a political alternative to the Democratic Party which is supported by the Democrats. Obama who is called the deporter in chief when he was in office supported more police and militarization of the border. The Democrats including Kamala Harris supported the militarization of the border along with the Republicans.

The rally also discussed the role of US imperialist wars in Iraq, Syria and Libya had led to forced migration of millions of people in the Middle East and these migrants were then blamed by fascists and racists for the economic crisis.

The US sanctions against Cuba, Venezuela and other countries has also led to more migration to the US along with support for rightwing military coups and dictatorships by US governments Democrat and Republicans.

The action was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party
ufclp.org

Additional Media:

Gran acto frente a Cancillería contra las políticas antimigratorias de Trump y Milei
https://prensaobrera.com/internacionales/gran-acto-frente-a-cancilleria-contra-las-politicas-anti-migratorias-de-trump-y-milei

Sacramento Statewide Rally Demands No Mass Deportations & Hands Off Immigrants
https://youtu.be/eNICPfbCu5o

Millions of Mexican Americans were deported in the 1930s. Are we about to repeat this ‘ethnic cleansing’?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/dec/03/trump-mass-deportation-plan-1930s-repatriation-program

Obama's Immigration "Reform "Labor Capitulated To The Corporate Agenda"
https://youtu.be/9pUQmpLwHtY

The Teamsters and “Operation Wetback”
https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/12/17/the-teamsters-and-operation-wetback/

Slave Labor & Free Labor In The Golden State With Author & ProfessorJean Pfaelzer At Angel Island
https://youtu.be/h0Sd7tvQ2q8

California A Slave State With Jean Pfaelzer
https://youtu.be/JjMisZzA-n0

Migration As Economic Imperialism With Immanuel Ness
https://youtu.be/EDBbB9TMPFY

The History Of Slavery In California With Professor Jean Pfealzer
https://youtu.be/tfgQU0qig6Y

Additional Info:
UFCLP.org
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
§Abolish ICE
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
Chalker's Work To Shutdown ICE
original image (4032x3024)
Chalkers Action To Shutdown ICE
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
§Speaker At The Rally Talked About The History Of Imperialism
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
sm_ice_sf_ricardo_speaking.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Puerto Rican Ricardo Ortiz talked about the history of imperialism in relationship to the attack on immigrants. The US occupation of Puerto Rico has led to forced immigrant to the United States and the US wars and occupations abroad have led directly to immigration to the US which is covered over by the capitalist parties which support US imperialism.
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
§Support For General Strike Against The Mass Deportations
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
sm_ice_sf_destroy_ice_2-8-25.jpg
original image (2957x2289)
Speakers supported generals strike action to stop the terror raids by ICE and other government agencies. They are aimed at not only terrorizing the immigrant community but the entire working class. It will also be used to prevent unionization by immigrant workers.
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
§Buenos Aries Action Against Musk's Attacks On Immigrants In US & In Argentina
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
sm_global_day_of_action_buenos_aires_2-8-25.jpg
original image (3958x2298)
The Workers Party in Argentina and other organizations that are defending immigrants rallied at the US embassy in Buenos Aires and defended US immigrants and tied their actions to defend immigrants in Argentina who are also under attack.
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
§General Strike & Labor Party Needed To Stop Insurrectionist Government
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
sm_img_9172_2.jpg
original image (2868x2875)
The fascist insurrectionist government will only be stopped by mass action of the working class and unions to stop these growing attacks.
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
§Solidarity Action In Turkey To Oppose Mass Deportation Raids
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
sm_photo-2025-02-10-12-52-41_2.jpg
original image (1600x1204)
Workers in Turkey protested the mass deportation raids in the US and also the attacks on Syrians and other immigrants in Turkey who have been attacked by the government and racists and fascists in Turkey.
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
§Workers In Greece Protest Attack On US Immigrants & Immigrants In Greece
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
global_protest_immigrants_greece_3_2-6-25.jpg
A protest was held at the US embassy in Athens to demand an end to Trump's mass deportations. The Greek government is also attacking immigrants leading to their deaths. The fascists in Greece are also whipping up xenophobia to build their movement.
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
§Global Day of Action In Florencia, Italy
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
sm_global_ice_italy_florencia-migrantes.webp
original image (800x600)
As part of the global day of action a protest was held in Florencia, Italy. The fascist Italian government has launched major attacks on immigrants and is terrorizing immigrant workers at Amazon and other warehouses. The racist government policies have also led to the death of many migrants on boats who are escaping to Italy because of the US NATO attacks on Libya that destroyed the country.
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
§Action In Rome Against Attacks On Immigrants In US & Palestinians
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 2:00PM
sm_globa_ice_roma-migrantes.webp
original image (1024x841)
In Rome Italy the action defended US immigrants and also Palestinians who are being attacked by the government. Palestinians have been forced out of Palestine by the Zionists and US government and then come under attack when they are forced to migrate.
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
