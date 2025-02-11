A rally and protest was held in the ICE office in San Francisco to call for the shutdown of this agency and a general strike to stop the terrorism and raids against immigrant workers. It was also part of an global day of action around the world.

A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco at the ICE office to protest the racist mass deportation campaign by Trump. The rally in San Francisco and New York where an action was held was part of a global day of action on February 8, 2025. Actions took place in Argentina, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Mexico City.Speakers called the shutdown of ICE and for the trade unions to mobilize with immigrants for a general strike to stop these attacks. They also called for the building of a united front against privatization of public education, public services and against the fascist government. Speakers also called for the building of a mass working class party as a political alternative to the Democratic Party which is supported by the Democrats. Obama who is called the deporter in chief when he was in office supported more police and militarization of the border. The Democrats including Kamala Harris supported the militarization of the border along with the Republicans.The rally also discussed the role of US imperialist wars in Iraq, Syria and Libya had led to forced migration of millions of people in the Middle East and these migrants were then blamed by fascists and racists for the economic crisis.The US sanctions against Cuba, Venezuela and other countries has also led to more migration to the US along with support for rightwing military coups and dictatorships by US governments Democrat and Republicans.The action was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party