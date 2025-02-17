From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Report Back from Palestine: A visit to Wadi Foquin
Date:
Monday, February 17, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Soul of My Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
MCC East Bay (Conference room) 5724 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton or online at mcceastbay.org/live
Join us on Monday, Feb 17 at 6 pm to learn about the current climate in the West Bank, particularly the village of Wadi Foquin.
Rev Yoshii and four others from the US recently spent a week with Palestinian families who have experienced nighttime IDF raids, demolition of homes and the threat of land confiscation to build an apartheid road.
There will be a brief presentation followed by an opportunity for Q&A. Refreshments will be served.
Join us in-person at MCC East Bay (Conference room) 5724 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton or online at mcceastbay.org/live
This event is being hosted by MCC East Bay, Asbury United Methodist Church, Jewish Voices for Peace Bay Area, Friends of Wadi Foquin, Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center and Soul of My Soul Exhibit.
For more information: http://soulofmysoulexhibit.com/all-events/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 11, 2025 9:19AM
