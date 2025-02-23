top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War

The People's Arms Embargo Join the Global Day of Action to #Closebases

Flyer for the event with same info as reported here but formatted nicer
Download PDF (177.5KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wynd Kaufmyn
Location Details:
Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA
Airbase Parkway and Parker Rd.
Travis Air Force Base, an hour N.E. of San Francisco, transports U.S. weapons to Israel, aiding in the genocide in Gaza and ongoing war crimes in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran.
Join us for some or all of these actions:
* Morning: Visit & and Leaflet at Churches in Fairfield
Volunteers needed! Contact Asad asadkabi [at] gmail.com
2:00 PM: Press Conference & Rally at Travis Main Gate
See links on our website for directions and carpooling
4:30 PM: Get to Know Us Gathering at local restaurant (Place TBD – check website)
6:00 AM next day: Return to Travis to reach base workers during morning commute.
Contact toby4peace@gmail

Plan to attend in-person Action Planning and Nonviolence Training
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15th, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Register on our website: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org

As part of the Global Day of Action to #closebases our messages are:
1. Stop arming Israel
2. Stop Mass Deportations (which are ethnic cleansing, just like Genocide)
3. Remember Aaron Bushnell (The first anniversary of his action against genocide is 2/25)
4. Fund human needs, not war
5. Support GIs not to participate in the machine of death

To stay laser focused on stopping weapons shipments, we ask that all refrain from verbal aggression or property damage (graffiti, nails in the road, etc.)

For more info: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net
For more information: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 10, 2025 9:46PM
