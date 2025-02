Travis Air Force Base, an hour N.E. of San Francisco, transports U.S. weapons to Israel, aiding in the genocide in Gaza and ongoing war crimes in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran.Join us for some or all of these actions:* Morning: Visit & and Leaflet at Churches in FairfieldVolunteers needed! Contact Asad asadkabi [at] gmail.com 2:00 PM: Press Conference & Rally at Travis Main GateSee links on our website for directions and carpooling4:30 PM: Get to Know Us Gathering at local restaurant (Place TBD – check website)6:00 AM next day: Return to Travis to reach base workers during morning commute.Contact toby4peace@gmailPlan to attend in-person Action Planning and Nonviolence TrainingSATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15th, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PMRegister on our website: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org As part of the Global Day of Action to #closebases our messages are:1. Stop arming Israel2. Stop Mass Deportations (which are ethnic cleansing, just like Genocide)3. Remember Aaron Bushnell (The first anniversary of his action against genocide is 2/25)4. Fund human needs, not war5. Support GIs not to participate in the machine of deathTo stay laser focused on stopping weapons shipments, we ask that all refrain from verbal aggression or property damage (graffiti, nails in the road, etc.)For more info: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net