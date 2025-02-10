2/16/24 UFCLP Panel Black Workers, Unions & Class Struggle Lessons & Labor PartyThe struggle and lessons of Black workers, unions, class struggle and a labor party will be the focus of this UFCLP panel. The threat of fascism and massive attacks on unions and workers are life and death issues.This panel with:Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 Retired & Past Secretary TreasurerPeter Cole, Author of Ben Fletcher: The Life & Writings of a Black WobblyBarry Anderson IBT 856 StewardTo Join The Panel:You are invited to a Zoom meeting.When: Feb 16, 2025 03:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)/5:00 PM CST/6PM ESTRegister in advance for this meeting:After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.