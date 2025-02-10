top
View events for the week of 2/16/2025
San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers Racial Justice

UFCLP Panel - Black Workers, Unions & Class Struggle Lessons & Labor Party

ILWU Local 10 Banner
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details:
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/AzwBrK_vT4-1u7jSepaP8w
2/16/24 UFCLP Panel Black Workers, Unions & Class Struggle Lessons & Labor Party

The struggle and lessons of Black workers, unions, class struggle and a labor party will be the focus of this UFCLP panel. The threat of fascism and massive attacks on unions and workers are life and death issues.

This panel with:
Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 Retired & Past Secretary Treasurer
Peter Cole, Author of Ben Fletcher: The Life & Writings of a Black Wobbly
Barry Anderson IBT 856 Steward

To Join The Panel:
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Feb 16, 2025 03:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)/5:00 PM CST/6PM EST
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/AzwBrK_vT4-1u7jSepaP8w
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 10, 2025 5:25PM
§ILWU Seattle Workers On Juneteenth
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Mon, Feb 10, 2025 5:25PM
sm_ilwu10_juneteeth_6-19-20.jpg
original image (920x613)
ILWU Seattle Longshore Workers On Juneteenth
http://www.ufclp.org
