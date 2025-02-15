Black History Public Forum ft. Eugene Puryear

Date:

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network

Location Details:

UU San Francisco, 1187 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94109





This Black History Month, join us on February 15 at 7:00 pm in the UUSF Sanctuary in honoring the revolutionary spirit of the Black liberation movement and committing ourselves to carrying on the struggle for freedom. Our honored guest is journalist Eugene Puryear of Breakthrough News.



Racial justice is climate justice!

