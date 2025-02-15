From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Black History Public Forum ft. Eugene Puryear
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network
Location Details:
UU San Francisco, 1187 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94109
This Black History Month, join us on February 15 at 7:00 pm in the UUSF Sanctuary in honoring the revolutionary spirit of the Black liberation movement and committing ourselves to carrying on the struggle for freedom. Our honored guest is journalist Eugene Puryear of Breakthrough News.
Racial justice is climate justice!
