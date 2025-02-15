top
San Francisco Media Activism & Independent Media Racial Justice

Black History Public Forum ft. Eugene Puryear

Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network
Location Details:
UU San Francisco, 1187 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94109

This Black History Month, join us on February 15 at 7:00 pm in the UUSF Sanctuary in honoring the revolutionary spirit of the Black liberation movement and committing ourselves to carrying on the struggle for freedom. Our honored guest is journalist Eugene Puryear of Breakthrough News.

Racial justice is climate justice!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 10, 2025 3:07PM
