We Will Not Be Silent: Call on the Federal Govt. To Honor Indigenous Lands
Date:
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Idle No More SF Bay
Location Details:
Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division Public Affairs Office, 1455 Market Street, San Francisco
The Dakota Access Pipeline has been operating illegally since the fight to since the camps were closed down. We had not given up.
Please join Idle No More SF Bay, Greenpeace, Movement Rights, OGAN and many others February 18th in San Francisco outside of the Army Corps of Engineers office on Market St. to amplify our call to action for completely stop to the Dakota Access Pipeline. This will also be an opportunity to hear about how Greenpeace as a known organization is currently being sued a staggering $300 million for taking a stance to protect the water from harms caused by DAPL.
We Will Not Be Silent: Call on the Federal Govt. To Honor Indigenous Lands
Why: Greenpeace is being sued for hundreds of millions because we are a visible organization within the climate justice movement that dared to stand with Indigenous people. This action will show that they can’t divide or conquer us. We continue to stand with Indigenous people in their fight for sovereignty and life in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline. We continue to fight for free speech for all. Despite the energy-dominated administration and its disdain for planetary survival, we call on the Army Corps of Engineers to do their jobs and respect Indigenous sovereignty.
What: Rally & Speakers on Free Speech and Indigenous Sovereignty
When: February 18th at Noon
Where: Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division Public Affairs Office 1455 Market Street San Francisco, CA 94103-1398
REGISTER: https://www.mobilize.us/greenpeace/event/754044/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/INMSolidaritySF
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 10, 2025 11:10AM
