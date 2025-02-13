From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Diller Out of UCSC!
Date:
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
DROP the Helen Diller Foundation
Location Details:
Base of UCSC Campus, Bay & High Street, Santa Cruz
MOBILIZE ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH, 5:30 @ BASE OF CAMPUS TO GET HELEN DILLER OUT OF UCSC!
The UCSC Center for Jewish Studies is putting on its annual Helen Diller Lecture on the 13th—not only is this lecture funded by a foundation that gives millions to right-wing hate groups, it attempts to whitewash the deeply violent history of israel by implying that its status as a settler colony is up for debate... we REJECT any analysis of the israeli regime that does not explicitly state its settler colonial nature, and condemn UCSC for entertaining any other notion!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DF3vcBayLBK/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 10, 2025 9:01AM
