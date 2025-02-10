From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Local Cincinnati residents chase away armed nazi thugs and burn their swastika by abc

Residents of the Cincinnati area confronted an armed hate group waving Nazi flags on a highway overpass. When confronted by the people, the nazis fled in a U-Haul.

video: 1m 27s

Cincinnati pigs claimed the nazi protest was legal, even though the nazi filth were armed.