From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Local Cincinnati residents chase away armed nazi thugs and burn their swastika
Residents of the Cincinnati area confronted an armed hate group waving Nazi flags on a highway overpass. When confronted by the people, the nazis fled in a U-Haul.
video: 1m 27s
video: 1m 27s
Cincinnati pigs claimed the nazi protest was legal, even though the nazi filth were armed.
For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epuktSMmNXw
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
“We condemn this attempt by neo-Nazis to intimidate members of minority communities and to spread their hate propaganda in our state,” said CAIR-Ohio Columbus Executive Director Khalid Turaani. “All community leaders and public officials must take a stand against this growing movement of division and hatred nationwide.”
He said Washington, D.C., based CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.
CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.
CONTACT: CAIR-Ohio, Columbus Executive Director Khalid Turaani, KTuraani [at] cair.com, (614) 401-6692; CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com