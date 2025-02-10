top
U.S. Racial Justice

Local Cincinnati residents chase away armed nazi thugs and burn their swastika

by abc
Mon, Feb 10, 2025 1:54AM
Residents of the Cincinnati area confronted an armed hate group waving Nazi flags on a highway overpass. When confronted by the people, the nazis fled in a U-Haul.
video: 1m 27s
Cincinnati pigs claimed the nazi protest was legal, even though the nazi filth were armed.
For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epuktSMmNXw
Add Your Comments
§CAIR-Ohio Condemns Neo-Nazi Group’s Hate Event in Historically Black Neighborhood
by Ibrahim Hooper
Mon, Feb 10, 2025 2:20AM
The Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio), a chapter of the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned a banner and flags with Nazi swastikas and white supremacist statements put up by a group of neo-Nazis on a highway overpass in a historically Black community in that state.

“We condemn this attempt by neo-Nazis to intimidate members of minority communities and to spread their hate propaganda in our state,” said CAIR-Ohio Columbus Executive Director Khalid Turaani. “All community leaders and public officials must take a stand against this growing movement of division and hatred nationwide.”

He said Washington, D.C., based CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR-Ohio, Columbus Executive Director Khalid Turaani, KTuraani [at] cair.com, (614) 401-6692; CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
For more information: https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-o...
Add a Comment
