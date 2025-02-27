From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film screening: The Palestine Exception
Date:
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Westhope Presbyterian Church
Location Details:
Westhope Presbyterian Church
12850 Saratoga Avenue
Saratoga, CA 95070
12850 Saratoga Avenue
Saratoga, CA 95070
A film screening and Q&A on
THE PALESTINE EXCEPTION
Join us for a thought-provoking evening! Watch the newly released documentary The Palestine Exception, directed by Jan Haaken and Jennifer Ruth, and stay for a Q&A session with Marlene Eid and Rochelle McLaughlin.
As students across the country organize protests against Israel’s war on Gaza, decades-long taboos in academia around criticism of Israel – the “Palestine exception” – are shattered. This film features professors and students as they join calls for a ceasefire and divestment from companies that do business with Israel and face waves of crackdown from administrators, the media, the police, and politicians.
Q&A Bios:
Marlene Eid, graduate of the Sorbonne university, in Paris, is a psychology faculty at Portland Community College (PCC). Marlene is a Palestinian American born and reared in East Jerusalem, where she grew up under Israeli military occupation. She is a lifelong advocate of Palestinian human rights, and a defender of social justice issues.
Rochelle McLaughlin taught at SJSU within the College of Health and Human Sciences for 20 years until she resigned this December due to SJSU's support for the U.S.-Israeli genocide in Palestine. Rochelle is currently working with the Stanford Healthcare Workers for Palestine to continue to organize for a free Palestine and amplify the truth.
A donation of $10-20 per person is suggested to support mutual aid efforts for families in Palestine. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.
Open to the public
Free parking
Register to attend: https://tinyurl.com/ExceptionFilm
Co-Sponsors:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) South Bay
Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) Bay Area
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
San Jose Against War
Westhope Presbyterian Church (Saratoga)
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 9, 2025 7:12PM
