From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hamze Awawde, Palestinian Peace Activist, on the Possibilities for a Shared Future
Date:
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Karen Juster Hecht
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, 1924 Cedar St, Berkeley CA
Hamze Awawde, Palestinian peace activist and strategist, speaking about the past, present, and future realities for Palestine and Israel.
Opening musical performance by vocalist Catrene Malshey and Asaf Ophir on clarinet and guitar.
Co-sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Committee.
Opening musical performance by vocalist Catrene Malshey and Asaf Ophir on clarinet and guitar.
Co-sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Committee.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 9, 2025 12:20PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network