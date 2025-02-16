From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Hamze Awawde, Palestinian Peace Activist, on the Possibilities for a Shared Future

Date:

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Karen Juster Hecht

Location Details:

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, 1924 Cedar St, Berkeley CA

Hamze Awawde, Palestinian peace activist and strategist, speaking about the past, present, and future realities for Palestine and Israel.



Opening musical performance by vocalist Catrene Malshey and Asaf Ophir on clarinet and guitar.



Co-sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Committee.