The Cuban five Victory-its significance 10 years later

Date:

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area Cuba Solidarity network

Location Details:

518 Valencia, San Francisco

Watch excerpts from film Will the Real Terrorists Please Stand up, and hear speakers from the campaign to Free the Five. Live event and by zoom bit.ly/cuban5victory