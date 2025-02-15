From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Cuban five Victory-its significance 10 years later
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Cuba Solidarity network
Location Details:
518 Valencia, San Francisco
Watch excerpts from film Will the Real Terrorists Please Stand up, and hear speakers from the campaign to Free the Five. Live event and by zoom bit.ly/cuban5victory
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 9, 2025 10:47AM
