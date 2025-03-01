Join us for an independent trans queer short film xxxtravaganza raising funds for the Bay2Gaza Mutual Aid Collective! Each short uniquely celebrates queer self-authorship, community care work, and the revolutionary practice of armoring and adornment. Bay2Gaza Mutual Aid Collective is directing all proceeds from this short film xxxtravaganza to Palestininan drag artist Mama Ganuush’s family, who are surviving genocide in Gaza City.

Tickets are NOTAFLOF sliding scale, $20 and up.

KN95+ masks are required for COVID safety. The venue is ADA accessible.