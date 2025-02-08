Seeking PUBLIC COMMENT on the Salinan Tribe's petition for federal recognition as an American Indian tribe. The deadline for comments is March 5, 2025.

Submit comments by email to:Submit comments by mail to:Department of the Interior, Office of the Assistant Secretary—Indian AffairsAttention: Office of Federal AcknowledgmentMail Stop 4071 MIB1849 C Street NWWashington, DC 20240What's the purpose of federal recognition?Federal recognition allows tribes to establish tribal governments with some measure of sovereignty. Non-recognized tribes can form tribal organizations but lack sovereign powers.What's the process for federal recognition?To be federally recognized, a tribe must demonstrate that:They have been identified as an American Indian entity since 1900A large portion of the tribe has existed as a distinct community since historical times