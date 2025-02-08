From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seeking Public Comment on the Salinan Tribe's Petition for Federal Recognition
Seeking PUBLIC COMMENT on the Salinan Tribe's petition for federal recognition as an American Indian tribe. The deadline for comments is March 5, 2025.
Submit comments by email to:
Ofa_Info [at] bia.gov
Submit comments by mail to:
Department of the Interior, Office of the Assistant Secretary—Indian Affairs
Attention: Office of Federal Acknowledgment
Mail Stop 4071 MIB
1849 C Street NW
Washington, DC 20240
What's the purpose of federal recognition?
Federal recognition allows tribes to establish tribal governments with some measure of sovereignty. Non-recognized tribes can form tribal organizations but lack sovereign powers.
What's the process for federal recognition?
To be federally recognized, a tribe must demonstrate that:
They have been identified as an American Indian entity since 1900
A large portion of the tribe has existed as a distinct community since historical times
For more information: https://salinantribe.com/
